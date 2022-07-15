Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
