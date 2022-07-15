Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

