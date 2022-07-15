LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €64.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.