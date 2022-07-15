Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 63,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.