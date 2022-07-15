Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

NYSE BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.86. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

