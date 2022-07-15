Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PML. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

NYSE PML opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

