Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

