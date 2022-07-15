Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.53.

LEA stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

