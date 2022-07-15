LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €88.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($88.70) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €77.22 ($77.22) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.80.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.