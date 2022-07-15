Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Legrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%.

LGRVF opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. Legrand has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

