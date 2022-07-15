LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

Shares of LEM stock remained flat at 2,548.66 on Friday. LEM has a one year low of 2,548.66 and a one year high of 2,548.76.

LEM Company Profile

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industry and Automotive. The Industry segment develops, manufactures, and sells transducers for the measurement of current and voltage of various industrial applications.

