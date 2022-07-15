Lendefi (LDFI) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $157,747.91 and $189.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

Buying and Selling Lendefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. "

