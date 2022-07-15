Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.