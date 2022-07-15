Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 1,297.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 8,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,403. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

