LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LexaGene Stock Performance
LXXGF stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.11. 85,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,013. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.18.
LexaGene Company Profile
