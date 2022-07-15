Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 2.1 %

Li Ning stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.57. 6,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $158.73 and a 12-month high of $348.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.26.

Li Ning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.6896 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

