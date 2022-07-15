Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the June 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
USA stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
