Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the June 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

USA stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

