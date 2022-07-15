Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.77

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and traded as high as $42.02. Linamar shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 1,503 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on LIMAF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Linamar Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
