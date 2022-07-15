LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,160.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $718,684.64 and approximately $2,160.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

