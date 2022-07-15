Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Tops $872,431.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $75.36 million and $872,431.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,627,476 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

