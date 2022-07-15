Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOKM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.