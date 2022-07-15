LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

