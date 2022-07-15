Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.71 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $71.07 million and $2.71 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

