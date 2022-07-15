Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $73.35 million and approximately $153.39 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

