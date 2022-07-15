Lossless Price Up 3.1% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $399,183.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052029 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025172 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.
Lossless Coin Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
