Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $56.96 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

