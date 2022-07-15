Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loungers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.58).

LGRS stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 76,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.76. The company has a market capitalization of £201.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.75. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.58).

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

