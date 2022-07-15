Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 730,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

See Also

