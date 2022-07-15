Lynch Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,225 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 373.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

