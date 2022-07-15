M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 175 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £22.28 million and a P/E ratio of 921.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.52. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 147.76 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.62).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WINK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other M Winkworth news, insider Simon Agace acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,734.06).

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

