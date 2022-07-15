Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. 18,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.63%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

