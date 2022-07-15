Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

