Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 67,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,098. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
