Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 67,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,098. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.