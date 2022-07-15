ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

