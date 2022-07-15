Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Mapfre stock remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.