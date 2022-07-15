Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.13. 61,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price objective for the company.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.