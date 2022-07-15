Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MAQC stock remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

