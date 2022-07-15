Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 198 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 202.75 ($2.41).

MKS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 863.33.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

