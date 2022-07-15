Marlin Price Tops $0.0106 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $41.32 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00052731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001908 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

