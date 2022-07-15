Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

DOOR stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

