Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.02

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
