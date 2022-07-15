Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.02

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.