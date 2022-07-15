MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Hits $895,037.46

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $895,037.46 and $20,902.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,787.38 or 0.99966159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00208115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00269153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00108737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

