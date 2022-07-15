McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,429,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

