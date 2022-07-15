McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of FreightCar America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,490 shares of company stock worth $309,456 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

