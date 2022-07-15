McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

Shares of MPHYF stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. McPhy Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About McPhy Energy (Get Rating)

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

