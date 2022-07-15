Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.76. 12,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 17,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$35.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

