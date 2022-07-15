Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

