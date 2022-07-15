Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

