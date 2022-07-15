Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

