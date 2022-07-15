Meme One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00208735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00623926 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

