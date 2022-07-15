Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.71. 121,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,136,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

